 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce ‘planning’ to support Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 20, 2023

Travis Kelce is reportedly set to attend Taylor Swifts Eras Tour shows in Argentina
Travis Kelce is reportedly set to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Argentina 

Travis Kelce is all set to support Taylor Swift on her South American leg of the Eras Tour when she flies to Argentina in the beginning of November.

“Travis and Taylor are all in,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her.”

“Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”

Taylor will be on her Buenos Aires run at the Estadio River Plate, from November 9-11. The NFL star can join Taylor on the Eras Tour as he has no Chiefs match between November 5 and November 20.

This comes after Taylor, 33, attended three of Travis’s Kansas City Chiefs games since their romance took off last month. It appears that the Super Bowl winning NFL star is planning to demonstrate the same kind of support.

For her tour, the Lavender Haze singer will begin in Argentina and then head to Brazil for three nights in Rio de Janeiro. This will be followed by three nights in Sao Paulo from November 24-26.

More From Entertainment:

Maluma announces girlfriend Susana's pregnancy in sweet music video for 'Procura'

Maluma announces girlfriend Susana's pregnancy in sweet music video for 'Procura'
Dolly Parton, Mylie Cyrus reinvent ‘Wrecking Ball’ with a touch of rock

Dolly Parton, Mylie Cyrus reinvent ‘Wrecking Ball’ with a touch of rock
Haydn Gwynne, who played Queen Camilla in The Windsors, dies of cancer

Haydn Gwynne, who played Queen Camilla in The Windsors, dies of cancer

Britney Spears recounts heartbreaking disappointments with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears recounts heartbreaking disappointments with Justin Timberlake
Prince Harry offers only the ‘occasional ‘crumb of detail video

Prince Harry offers only the ‘occasional ‘crumb of detail
Kate Middleton refuses to accompany King Charles to major event? video

Kate Middleton refuses to accompany King Charles to major event?
Sir Mick Jagger on losing Charlie Watts and people his age ‘dying all the time’

Sir Mick Jagger on losing Charlie Watts and people his age ‘dying all the time’
Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger mimic each other's dance moves

Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger mimic each other's dance moves

Taylor Swift gets giddy during night out with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz

Taylor Swift gets giddy during night out with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz
‘Hypocrites’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to become ‘social' climbers

‘Hypocrites’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to become ‘social' climbers
Will King Charles get ‘Christmas cuddle’ from Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?

Will King Charles get ‘Christmas cuddle’ from Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?
Britney Spears drops another bomb on Justin Timberlake in upcoming memoir

Britney Spears drops another bomb on Justin Timberlake in upcoming memoir