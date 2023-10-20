Travis Kelce ‘planning’ to support Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour

Travis Kelce is reportedly set to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Argentina

Travis Kelce is all set to support Taylor Swift on her South American leg of the Eras Tour when she flies to Argentina in the beginning of November.

“Travis and Taylor are all in,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her.”

“Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”

Taylor will be on her Buenos Aires run at the Estadio River Plate, from November 9-11. The NFL star can join Taylor on the Eras Tour as he has no Chiefs match between November 5 and November 20.

This comes after Taylor, 33, attended three of Travis’s Kansas City Chiefs games since their romance took off last month. It appears that the Super Bowl winning NFL star is planning to demonstrate the same kind of support.

For her tour, the Lavender Haze singer will begin in Argentina and then head to Brazil for three nights in Rio de Janeiro. This will be followed by three nights in Sao Paulo from November 24-26.