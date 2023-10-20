Prince Harry offers only the ‘occasional ‘crumb of detail

File Footage

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry for offering only ‘crumbs’ of detail to eager fans awaiting news of new Sussex projects.



Revelations of this nature have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser started to reference the couple’s radio silence on future projects and admitted, “We have only gotten the occasional crumb of a detail about what the Sussexes might in the pipeline.”

This comes amid a shocking timeline where Netflix was reported to have bought the rights to best-selling novel titled Meet Me At The Lake for the couple to create a rom-com off of.

For those unversed, this rom-com is slated to showcase their own life story.

But the only series that has been announced and offered ample insight into Prince Harry’s African docuseries.

According to Ms Elser, “i’m guessing if it goes ahead the end result would be heartfelt, touching, feature lots of shots of Harry reverently stroking elephants’s trunks and that the whole thing would ultimately be watched by three people and the producers’ mums. Total.”