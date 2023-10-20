Prince Harry is living in one of the greatest unknowns of life

 
Prince Harry is allegedly living a kind of life that experts find to be ‘one of the great unknowns right now’.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and insights.

He weighed in on everything during one of his pieces for News.com.au.

She started everything off by saying, “Where things go from here for the duke and duchess and Netflix is one of the great unknowns right now.”

“We’ve now passed the three-year mark of the Sussexes’ commercial union with the company, during which time they have produced three series, only one of which stormed up the viewing charts”

While diving deeper into her chat Ms Elser also went on to clarify, “it’s not the one about leadership that former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern distanced herself from or Harry’s deeply moving series about the Invictus Games.”

Even The Sun dropped some massive insights about a resigning, given the current situation, and admitted, “Netflix is unlikely to renew the Sussexes’ megabucks contract.”

The reason for this has also been explained by a source who says, “the feeling is that the lemon has been fully squeezed.”

