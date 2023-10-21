 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Lady Gaga rocks out with The Rolling Stones on their latest hit

Saturday, October 21, 2023

The Rolling Stones, the iconic rock band, marked the release of their first album in 18 years, "Hackney Diamonds," with an unforgettable performance at the intimate 650-person club, Racket NYC, in Manhattan last night. 

The surprise of the evening came when Lady Gaga joined the rock legends on stage to perform their collaboration, "Sweet Sounds of Heaven."

Lady Gaga, renowned for her versatility and unique style, brought her A-game to the stage, donning a '70s-inspired look in a glitzy, asymmetrical black-and-red jumpsuit and matching scarf. 

The Grammy-winning artist showcased her vocal prowess during the gospel-inspired rock song, delivering powerful and soulful vocals that complemented the Stones' signature sound.

During the performance, there was an engaging back-and-forth between Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger, with the two iconic artists playfully facing each other and harmonizing on the chorus, creating an electrifying atmosphere. The performance culminated in a heartfelt embrace at the front of the stage.

This special event also held sentimental value for Lady Gaga, as it was at the same venue, then known as Highline Ballroom, where she celebrated the release of her debut album in 2008 during "The Fame Ball" event.

The Rolling Stones played a selection of classics and tracks from their new album, including "Shattered," "Angry," "Whole Wide World," "Tumbling Dice," "Bite My Head Off," and "Jumpin’ Jack Flash." Their energy and showmanship were unwavering, despite the club's modest size, evoking the energy of their legendary stadium performances.

