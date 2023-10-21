Britney Spears opens up about failed marriage with Kevin Federline

Britney Spears, the iconic pop music sensation's upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, has already shaken the entertainment world with mind-boggling revelations ahead of its release, which is scheduled for October 24, 2023.

Britney has dropped some bombshell revelations as she recently discussed her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her 55-hour first marriage with her childhood best friend, Jason Alexander.

Now, the Princess of Pop has reportedly thrown shade at her ex-husband Kevin Federline and his rap career, to whom she married from 2004-2007. The couple shares two kids, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.

According to The Blast, US Weekly quoted a source revealing to the publication that Britney has shared her thoughts about the 45-year-old failed rapper in her upcoming memoir.

She has reportedly written, "Bless his heart," while also mentioning that Kevin took his rap career very seriously during their three-year marriage that ultimately didn't pan out.

The source revealed that Britney recalled the public doubting her then-husband's career move and lamenting that he was not present in their marriage and was chasing his own fame.

Kevin released his two songs, Y'all Ain't Ready and Playing With Fire, in 2005 and 2006, respectively, but his rapping career failed to take off.