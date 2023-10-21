Emily Blunt recalls her ‘appalling’ behavior against restaurant server

Emily Blunt has just broken her silence over the newly resurfaced video from 2012 that showcases her using ‘insensitive language towards a restraint worker.

The star weighed in on all of this, in a converastion with People magazine.

During the course of this chat she started by saying, “I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago.”

“I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show,” she also added.

Mainly because “I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for.”

“And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”

For those unversed with the original video, and Blunt’s comments at the time, it all occurred while she recounted a dinner outing at a local Chili’s with h talk show host Jonathan Ross.

Blunt responded to Ross’s comments about eating at Chili’s when you “can see why so many of our American friends are enormous.”

To this Blunt said, “Well the girl who was serving me was enormous.”