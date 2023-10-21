 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Britney Spears accused of not telling whole truth about Wade Robson affair

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Britney Spears has been accused of keeping the truth from her fans and followers regarding her affair with Wade Robson while she was dating Justin Timberlake.

According to an excerpt obtained from her forthcoming memoir The Woman In Me, Spears said she cheated on Timberlake only once with Robson.

Spears penned that she and Robson went to a Spanish bar one night while she was in relationship with the Reptile star and that they just “made out … that night.”

Reacting to her revelations, songwriter Annet Artani, who collaborated with Spears by co-writing her song Everytime, said the popstar’s affair with Robson was more than a one-time thing.

She told TMZ that she was under the impression Spears and Australian choreographer’s romance was “deeper,” saying, “It went on for quite a while.”

“My understanding is that if you’re writing somebody a 14-page letter, I would think that it’s more than ‘we kissed one time,'” she continued.

Artani continued, “I think it’s deeper also because they were all friends. … I think it’s much more complicated than to say, ‘We tap kissed at the end of the bar one night.'”

