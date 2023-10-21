Meghan Markle’s joy collides with King Charles monarchy in the worst way

Experts have just accused the Firm of making Meghan Markle deal with an “immovable unwillingness” during life in the Palace.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments and claims about Buckingham Palace and its treatment of women.

All of this has been brought forward in a piece for News.com.au.

In the piece in question, Ms Elser made a number of accusations against the Palace and said, “What I find deeply frustrating is that while on many levels, the monarchy has shown itself to be an organism which possesses a certain Darwinian survival gene,” when it “comes to the women who marry into it, there seems an immovable unwillingness to make adjustments or tweaks to help them out.”

“Instead, the same dire pattern keeps repeating itself,” Ms Elser added.

“Some energetic young gal who burns bright is in love with a prince, marries him, and then all that optimism and joy soon collides with pinstriped frigidity and rigidity resulting in her suffering serious mental health woes,” she also added before signing off.