Billie Eilish turns out to be 'Peaky Blinders' fan

Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Billie Eilish on Friday hinted that she's been watching the hit Netflix show "Peaky Blinders".

Taking to her Instagram stories, the singer shared multiple photos including one that featured a picture of Thomas Shelby, the role played by actor Cillian Murphy in "Peaky Blinders".

In the photo, the Hollywood hunk is seen with a cigarette stuck to his lips.

Although Billie Eilish did not write a caption for her Instagram story, the picture suggested that she is a fan of Cillian Murphy.

Peaky Blinders is a British period crime drama television series created by Steven Knight. 

