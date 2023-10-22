Jeremy Allen White radiates fatherly love as daughter Ezer turns five

Jeremy Allen White appears to be beaming with joy over his daughter turning five. The Bear star, who has to go booze-free in a bid to see his kids, reacted to the birthday celebration of his daughter by his estranged wife, Addison Timlin.



Taking to Instagram, the actress marked the special occasion by posting a picture of her daughter Ezer in a cute dress, followed by a throwback picture of herself pregnant with Ezer in the hospital.

She wrote a very lengthy caption which states, "Today you turn 5 and my world feels totally tilted on its axis. I am bewildered and in a merciless chokehold of the mystical space/time continuum. How on earth? I see you and see 1000 years in all directions, always."



She concluded her caption with 5x "I love you" remarks.

Jeremy's comment was not as lengthy but did capture the essence of the fatherly love he has for his daughter as he wrote, "Sweetest girl in the world."

Jeremy and Addison stayed married from 2019 to 2023, and they share two kids, Ezer, born in 2018, and Dolores, born in 2020.

According to the custody deal between the couple, Jeremy is only allowed to spend time with his daughter if undergoes alcohol testing five times a week.