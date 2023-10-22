Emily Blunt walks back from controversial remarks again

It is not the first time Emily Blunt has to eat her words. The latest comes from the resurfaced 2012 talk show where she poked fun at a waiter's weight. She soon tendered an apology.



Talking to People, the Oppenheimer star said, "I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago," adding, "I'm appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show."

She continued, "I've always considered myself someone who wouldn't dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for."

"And yet it happened, and I said it, and I'm so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better," the 40-year-old continued.

The clip in question was from 2012 when Emily recalled seeing an "enormous" restaurant server at the Chili's on the Jonathan Ross Show.

Emily previously apologized for saying she regretted her US citizenship after witnessing the first Republican debate in 2015.

In her defense, she told NBC, "It was just an off-hand joke," noting, "I think I'll probably leave the political jokes to late night or something."