 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 22, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Alexa Nikolas lauds Britney Spears' transformation in upcoming memoir

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Alexa Nikolas lauds Britney Spears' transformation in upcoming memoir

From foes to friends, Britney Spears, the pop music icon, has once again earned high praise from actress Alexa Nikolas, following the singer's second apology to her in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.

Alexa detailed her feud in an hour-long interview titled What Really Happened On Set Of Zoey 101. She recalled the Princess of Pop yelling at her for bullying her Zoey 101 costar, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Alexa stated that though the experience was traumatizing, she knew that the hitmaker was going through her own thing.

Britney first apologized in October 2022 in a since-deleted Tweet. She wrote, "Though, I apologised to you personally at that time I didn't how incredibly good my family was with acting language." She continued that imagine she visited her sister, and Jamie came running towards sobbing and saying that she was being bullied.

The songstress concluded, "I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on."

Now, it has been revealed that Britney detailed the whole incident in her memoir, and the relevant passage was shared by Alexa on her Instagram page. 

She declared Britney to be beyond inspiration, adding, "She's absolutely incredible! What a beautiful soul. Thank you, Britney! I'll never forget this moment." 

More From Entertainment:

Usher gives Jessica Alba, Doja Cat a star treatment at Vegas Show video

Usher gives Jessica Alba, Doja Cat a star treatment at Vegas Show
Meryl Streep, Don Gummer's separation brings back long marriage tip

Meryl Streep, Don Gummer's separation brings back long marriage tip
Emily Blunt walks back from controversial remarks again

Emily Blunt walks back from controversial remarks again
Meghan Markle to complain about 'equal billing' with 'bitter' Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle to complain about 'equal billing' with 'bitter' Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have 'drama-free' Christmas away from Royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have 'drama-free' Christmas away from Royals
Jennifer Garner describes Reese Witherspoon as all-weather friend

Jennifer Garner describes Reese Witherspoon as all-weather friend
Jeremy Allen White radiates fatherly love as daughter Ezer turns five video

Jeremy Allen White radiates fatherly love as daughter Ezer turns five
Kate Middleton went 'bright red' after looking at Prince William for first time

Kate Middleton went 'bright red' after looking at Prince William for first time
King Charles wants Prince Harry to 'heal' the wounds, 'onus' in his hands

King Charles wants Prince Harry to 'heal' the wounds, 'onus' in his hands
Actors blast SAG-AFTRA for strict Halloween costume rules

Actors blast SAG-AFTRA for strict Halloween costume rules
Rod Wave's daredevil act leaves fans stunned at sold-out Nebraska show

Rod Wave's daredevil act leaves fans stunned at sold-out Nebraska show
'Spider-Man' star Yuri Lowenthal's dream role takes a dark turn

'Spider-Man' star Yuri Lowenthal's dream role takes a dark turn