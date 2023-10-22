Alexa Nikolas lauds Britney Spears' transformation in upcoming memoir

From foes to friends, Britney Spears, the pop music icon, has once again earned high praise from actress Alexa Nikolas, following the singer's second apology to her in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.



Alexa detailed her feud in an hour-long interview titled What Really Happened On Set Of Zoey 101. She recalled the Princess of Pop yelling at her for bullying her Zoey 101 costar, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Alexa stated that though the experience was traumatizing, she knew that the hitmaker was going through her own thing.

Britney first apologized in October 2022 in a since-deleted Tweet. She wrote, "Though, I apologised to you personally at that time I didn't how incredibly good my family was with acting language." She continued that imagine she visited her sister, and Jamie came running towards sobbing and saying that she was being bullied.

The songstress concluded, "I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on."

Now, it has been revealed that Britney detailed the whole incident in her memoir, and the relevant passage was shared by Alexa on her Instagram page.

She declared Britney to be beyond inspiration, adding, "She's absolutely incredible! What a beautiful soul. Thank you, Britney! I'll never forget this moment."

