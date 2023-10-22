 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Mason Hughes

Usher gives Jessica Alba, Doja Cat a star treatment at Vegas Show

Mason Hughes

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Usher gives Jessica Alba, Doja Cat a star treatment at Vegas Show

Usher has been spotting famous faces in his Vegas shows these days. It has become a norm, and just like usual, his Friday show was no different when the well-known singer Doja Cat and American actress Jessica Alba caught the singer's eye.

According to TMZ, Usher was performing on stage and eventually decided to make his way into the crowd. 

He continued strolling through the crowd until he reached two of the most famous celebrities present at his concert.

He first spotted Doja who appeared to be delighted by the singer's welcome and didn't shy away from entertaining him.

Doja even started dancing with Mr. Raymond when Usher started floating to his song, There Goes My Baby. The concert-goers also sang along with him as the spotlight was given to Doja.

The second famous celebrity spotted by Usher was actress Jessica Alba, who also appeared to be elated by the singer's act.

As soon as he noticed the actress, he quickly went over to her and treated her like a VIP. This special treatment included a little spin and a dance move, a "1-2 step".

Usher has been enjoying the spotlight these days, with his songs hitting new records on streaming platforms after he was announced to be headlining the "Super Bowl 2024 Halftime" show.  

