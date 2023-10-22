 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears makes cryptic change to Instagram amid memoir controversy

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Britney Spears makes cryptic change to Instagram amid memoir controversy
Britney Spears makes cryptic change to Instagram amid memoir controversy

Britney Spears reactivated her social media account in less than 24 hours after disabling it amid the controversy of her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me.

The 41-year-old pop star made her swift comeback on Instagram with a video of herself showing of a white dress.

“CLASSIC !!! I made this dress, no lie !!! It snapped in the back when I started shooting, OF COURSE !!! I’ve waited three years to wear it … have no idea why ??? HMMMM,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans speculated the video is from last year as they spotted a light up Christmas tree behind Britney.

The Toxic crooner is releasing her autobiography on October 24 but the excerpts have already been made public which includes her bombshell revelation about the abortion she got during her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

In the memoir, Britney accused the Cry Me a River singer of infidelity, and also confessed to cheating on him with choreographer Wade Robson.

Detailing her abortion, the pop star also shared she was only 19 but had to go through with it because Justin “wasn't ready to be a father.”

Before disabling her Instagram for a brief amount of time, Britney shared a note about the attention surrounding her book. 

“I don't like the headlines I am reading. My book's purpose was not to offend anyone by any means. That was me then. That is in the past," she penned.


More From Entertainment:

SAG-AFTRA refuses to walk back on Halloween costumes rule

SAG-AFTRA refuses to walk back on Halloween costumes rule
Travis Scott rescues fan amid first concert since Astroworld tragedy video

Travis Scott rescues fan amid first concert since Astroworld tragedy
Kourtney makes amends with Kim Kardashian on her birthday?

Kourtney makes amends with Kim Kardashian on her birthday?
Kanye West kisses huge concert in Italy goodbye?

Kanye West kisses huge concert in Italy goodbye?
Netflix's Kevin Hart & Chris Rock documentary: A deep dive inside

Netflix's Kevin Hart & Chris Rock documentary: A deep dive inside
David Beckham's 'mistress' lashes out at footballer for denying affair

David Beckham's 'mistress' lashes out at footballer for denying affair

Barbara Broccoli spills tea on post-Daniel Craig 007 character

Barbara Broccoli spills tea on post-Daniel Craig 007 character
Usher gives Jessica Alba, Doja Cat a star treatment at Vegas Show video

Usher gives Jessica Alba, Doja Cat a star treatment at Vegas Show
Meryl Streep, Don Gummer's separation brings back long marriage tip

Meryl Streep, Don Gummer's separation brings back long marriage tip
Alexa Nikolas lauds Britney Spears' transformation in upcoming memoir video

Alexa Nikolas lauds Britney Spears' transformation in upcoming memoir
Emily Blunt walks back from controversial remarks again

Emily Blunt walks back from controversial remarks again
Meghan Markle to complain about 'equal billing' with 'bitter' Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle to complain about 'equal billing' with 'bitter' Kate Middleton