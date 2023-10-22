Britney Spears makes cryptic change to Instagram amid memoir controversy

Britney Spears reactivated her social media account in less than 24 hours after disabling it amid the controversy of her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me.

The 41-year-old pop star made her swift comeback on Instagram with a video of herself showing of a white dress.

“CLASSIC !!! I made this dress, no lie !!! It snapped in the back when I started shooting, OF COURSE !!! I’ve waited three years to wear it … have no idea why ??? HMMMM,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans speculated the video is from last year as they spotted a light up Christmas tree behind Britney.

The Toxic crooner is releasing her autobiography on October 24 but the excerpts have already been made public which includes her bombshell revelation about the abortion she got during her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

In the memoir, Britney accused the Cry Me a River singer of infidelity, and also confessed to cheating on him with choreographer Wade Robson.

Detailing her abortion, the pop star also shared she was only 19 but had to go through with it because Justin “wasn't ready to be a father.”

Before disabling her Instagram for a brief amount of time, Britney shared a note about the attention surrounding her book.

“I don't like the headlines I am reading. My book's purpose was not to offend anyone by any means. That was me then. That is in the past," she penned.



