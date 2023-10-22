 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Abu Huraira

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Netflix's Kevin Hart & Chris Rock documentary: A deep dive inside

Netflix has officially announced the release date of the Kevin Hart and Chris Rock documentary. 

Title and Description

The documentary, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only, will be the first of its kind featuring the two acclaimed stand-up comedians.

The teaser released by Netflix showed Hart telling fans about the doc, saying, "This is a story of about two separate journeys that somehow align and end up at the same intersection at the top."

Official Teaser of Documentary

Tour to be Featured in Documentary 

According to Netflix, the documentary will feature behind the scenes of the Only Headliners Allowed tour in July 2022 by Hart and Rock.

The viewers will be treated to the Rock and Hart's preparations which will be followed by their four sold-out shows in New York.

Personal Reflections

Both comedians share their aspirations, struggles, and the hard and good times they had before they became really famous.

One particular moment featured in the teaser showed off Rock telling his fellow comedian, "I am just excited to hang out with you."

'Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only' Release Date

The official release date of the documentary Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only is announced to be December 12, 2023.

Netflix Recommendations

Netflix recommends audiences that to kill time meanwhile waiting for insights into the career of their favourite comedians, the viewers can watch Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage (2023) and Total Blackout: The Tambourine Extended Cut (2021), and Kevin Hart’s Zero F**ks Given (2020), Irresponsible (2019), What Now? (2016), and I’m a Grown Little Man (2009).

