SAG-AFTRA refuses to walk back on Halloween costumes rule

Despite the growing outcry, the SAG-AFTRA held its ground as the guild did not budge from its previous strict rules on Halloween costumes for members related to struck content.

Instead, the union has shared a clarification statement putting their earlier apparently harsh released guideline in context.



“SAG-AFTRA issued Halloween guidance in response to questions from content creators and members about how to support the strike during this festive season,” the statement began.

It continued, “This was meant to help them avoid promoting struck work, and it is the latest in a series of guidelines we have issued. It does not apply to anyone’s kids. We are on strike for important reasons and have been for nearly 100 days.”

Noting, “Our number one priority remains to get the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members and finally put our industry back to work.”

Multiple actors, including Ryan Reynolds and Mandy Moore, have called out the union for discouraging the members from wearing any costume on Halloween that is related to content that does not receive a waiver.