Sunday, October 22, 2023
Priyanka Chopra reveals the scariest part about being a mother

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her "overwhelming" journey of motherhood and why she's scared of it sometimes.

The actress, who shares 1-year-old daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas, said in an exclusive interview with People, “Every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make.” 

Priyanka admitted that while motherhood is full of "rewarding moments," she still doesn’t forget to check on herself, “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s extremely scary.”

The couple welcomed their baby girl via a surrogate on January 15, 2022, but kept her out of the spotlight for some time as Malti had to spend 110 days in the NICU following health issues.

Back in April, the Quantico alum recalled Nick's "undeniable support" during the tough time in an interview with Today.

“I remember him holding me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do,' and he was like, 'Just get into the car with me,' and we drove to the hospital," she added.

Priyanka concluded that despite becoming more sensitive and fragile now, she's still pretty "confident" about being a good mother, “I look at her smile, and I’m like, ‘Okay, okay. I’m doing pretty well so far."

