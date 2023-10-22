Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in 'Anyone But You'

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's much anticipated rom-com of the year Anyone But You is slated for release on 15th December, 2023.



Anyone But You is a tale of "two people that hate each other", said The White Lotus' Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Razzing about his female co-star, Glen describes Sydney’s character saying, “Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare.”

In response to this banter, the Sydney called Glen’s character an “a**hole.”

She added, “What better place to put a nightmare and an a**hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?”



The movie Anyone But You signifies a modernized adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic play Much Ado About Nothing, as per Variety.

Famous faces of Never Have I Ever!’s Darren Barnet, Barbie's Alexandra Shipp , Too Late to Say Goodbye actor Michelle Hurd and Six Feet Under’s Rachel Griffiths have also joined the star-studded cast.

Will Gluck, the legendary Golden Globe-nominated director for Easy A, has directed the movie.