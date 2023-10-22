File Footage Pedro Pascal joins Bad Bunny to Translate Hilarious Spanish Monologue

Bad Bunny, 29, on Saturday, made his third appearance at Saturday Night Live performing as a host as well as a musical guest.



The award-winning musician made an entry on the stage to deliver a monologue in his mother-tongue Spanish.

The opening Spanish monologue was intended to mock naysayers who doubt the Grammy winner’s ability to host a show in English.

"People are wondering if I can host this show because English is not my first language. I don't know if they know, but I do whatever I want," he stated.

As Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny) kicked off his monologue, the popstar was surprisingly joined by the Chilean actor Pedro Pascal and the Game of Thrones' actor assisted the I Like It rapper Bad Bunny in translating his humorous monologue.

Moreover, Bad Bunny asked Pedro, who was the show host last year, to advise him on an opening monologue.

'When you do a monologue, I find it's always charming to do a self-deprecating joke,' advised Pedro.

Wrapping up his monologue, the 29-year-old the Puerto Rican rapper gave a nod to all the Latinos and expressed his gratitude for Saturday Night Live as well.