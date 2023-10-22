 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 22, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Pedro Pascal joins Bad Bunny to Translate Hilarious Spanish Monologue

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, October 22, 2023

File Footage Pedro Pascal joins Bad Bunny to Translate Hilarious Spanish Monologue
File Footage Pedro Pascal joins Bad Bunny to Translate Hilarious Spanish Monologue

Bad Bunny, 29, on Saturday, made his third appearance at Saturday Night Live performing as a host as well as a musical guest.

The award-winning musician made an entry on the stage to deliver a monologue in his mother-tongue Spanish.

The opening Spanish monologue was intended to mock naysayers who doubt the Grammy winner’s ability to host a show in English.

"People are wondering if I can host this show because English is not my first language. I don't know if they know, but I do whatever I want," he stated.

As Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny) kicked off his monologue, the popstar was surprisingly joined by the Chilean actor Pedro Pascal and the Game of Thrones' actor assisted the I Like It rapper Bad Bunny in translating his humorous monologue.

Moreover, Bad Bunny asked Pedro, who was the show host last year, to advise him on an opening monologue.

'When you do a monologue, I find it's always charming to do a self-deprecating joke,' advised Pedro.

Wrapping up his monologue, the 29-year-old the Puerto Rican rapper gave a nod to all the Latinos and expressed his gratitude for Saturday Night Live as well. 

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham and Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy stylish 'girls lunch' in Miami

Victoria Beckham and Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy stylish 'girls lunch' in Miami
Rebecca Loos says she caught David Beckham cheating on wife Victoria with Spanish model

Rebecca Loos says she caught David Beckham cheating on wife Victoria with Spanish model
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ fails to dethrone Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film at box office video

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ fails to dethrone Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film at box office
Priyanka Chopra reveals her ‘10 minute’ quick and easy dressing routine

Priyanka Chopra reveals her ‘10 minute’ quick and easy dressing routine

Britney Spears feared family ‘could try to kill’ her during conservatorship

Britney Spears feared family ‘could try to kill’ her during conservatorship

Ben Affleck drops generous gratuity to valet during lunch with daughters

Ben Affleck drops generous gratuity to valet during lunch with daughters
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex wear same red dress to birthday bashes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex wear same red dress to birthday bashes
Kim Kardashian puts Taylor Swift feud behind her with ‘Speak Now’ post

Kim Kardashian puts Taylor Swift feud behind her with ‘Speak Now’ post
Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in 'Anyone But You'

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell ooze sizzling chemistry in 'Anyone But You'
‘BECKHAM’ director ‘couldn’t believe the abuse’ David Beckham faced after 1998 World Cup video

‘BECKHAM’ director ‘couldn’t believe the abuse’ David Beckham faced after 1998 World Cup
‘BECKHAM’ director says David Beckham calling out Victoria was ‘unscripted’ video

‘BECKHAM’ director says David Beckham calling out Victoria was ‘unscripted’

Meghan Markle ‘controls’ it all with King Charles

Meghan Markle ‘controls’ it all with King Charles