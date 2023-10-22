Kim Kardashian puts Taylor Swift feud behind her with ‘Speak Now’ post

Kim Kardashian might be over her long feud with Taylor Swift now that she's no longer with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash from fans and critics after sharing a photo that featured a Taylor Swift song playing in the background.

The ongoing feud between Kim, her ex Kanye West, and Taylor Swift has been a topic of public interest for years. But netizens think Kim doesn’t have any beef with Taylor of her own now that she is not with Kanye.

In July, Kim Kardashian attended a Dolce and Gabbana event in Italy, wearing a dress that bore a resemblance to Taylor Swift's look on the cover of her album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Fans noticed the similarity and expressed their opinions on social media, with some suggesting it was a deliberate reference to Taylor.

On Kim's 43rd birthday, she shared a photo from the same event in Italy, but this time with Taylor Swift's song Speak Now (Taylor's Version) playing in the background. This further fueled speculation and drew mixed reactions from netizens. The SKIMS founder has now deleted the story.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their opinions, with some perceiving Kim's actions as jealousy towards Taylor's recent media attention. Others suggested that Kim was seeking attention for her birthday by stirring up controversy.

One user wrote, “She knew exactly what she was doing when she did this,” adding, “just look at the buzz it’s creating already.”

While others implied that she has ended the feud wih Taylor as she is no longer with Kanye: “Ooo ended the drama! We knew she was always a Swiftie but had to hide it because of K*nye”

The feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift began in 2009 when Kanye interrupted Taylor on stage at the VMAs. They later reconciled but had subsequent conflicts, including over Kanye's song Famous. The feud has been highly publicized and has divided fans and followers.