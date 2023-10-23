John Legend feels 'blessed' to have four little 'legends'

John Legend, renowned musician and his wife Chrissy Teigen are reveling in the joy of their growing family.

The couple recently spoke exclusively with PEOPLE, not only about their partnership with Pfizer in support of the latest COVID vaccine but also about their four beloved children who bring immense happiness into their lives.

Legend expressed his joy, saying, "They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy." He also noted that the little ones are remarkably easygoing, saying, "They don't cry a lot, so we feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now."

Their brood consists of Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 5, Esti Maxine, 10 months, and the newest addition, Wren Alexander, just 4 months old.



The couple's family journey has seen its share of ups and downs, including the loss of their third child, Jack, in September 2020.

However, their family circle expanded with the birth of Esti on January 13, 2023, and later, with the arrival of baby Wren via surrogate on June 19, 2023.

The Legend-Teigen household is undoubtedly filled with love and laughter, making John Legend feel truly 'blessed' to have his four little 'legends.'