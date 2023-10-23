Britney Spears reveals why she posts 'revealing' photos in new memoir

In her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney Spears sheds light on her motivation for sharing intimate and sometimes provocative photos on her Instagram account.

The pop icon, who has been in the public eye since her early days on The Mickey Mouse Club in the '90s, has raised eyebrows with her recent social media posts, often showcasing herself in various states of undress.

"I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," Britney writes in her memoir, according to excerpts published by The New York Times.

"But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture."

The revelations come as Britney recently reactivated her Instagram account, just one day after temporarily deactivating it. In a recent post, she sported a white dress of her own creation, exclaiming her excitement at finally wearing it.

While her fans applaud her self-expression, her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and their two sons, Preston and Jayden, have expressed concerns about the impact of her risqué posts on the teenagers.



Kevin Federline previously shared his worries with iTVnews, questioning how these images might affect his sons' high school experience.

Britney's memoir promises to provide a deeper look into her life, struggles, and the reasons behind her social media choices, inviting readers to understand her perspective on fame and self-expression.