 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears reveals why she posts 'revealing' photos in new memoir

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, October 23, 2023

Britney Spears reveals why she posts revealing photos in new memoir
Britney Spears reveals why she posts 'revealing' photos in new memoir

In her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney Spears sheds light on her motivation for sharing intimate and sometimes provocative photos on her Instagram account. 

The pop icon, who has been in the public eye since her early days on The Mickey Mouse Club in the '90s, has raised eyebrows with her recent social media posts, often showcasing herself in various states of undress.

"I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," Britney writes in her memoir, according to excerpts published by The New York Times. 

"But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture."

The revelations come as Britney recently reactivated her Instagram account, just one day after temporarily deactivating it. In a recent post, she sported a white dress of her own creation, exclaiming her excitement at finally wearing it.

While her fans applaud her self-expression, her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and their two sons, Preston and Jayden, have expressed concerns about the impact of her risqué posts on the teenagers. 

Kevin Federline previously shared his worries with iTVnews, questioning how these images might affect his sons' high school experience.

Britney's memoir promises to provide a deeper look into her life, struggles, and the reasons behind her social media choices, inviting readers to understand her perspective on fame and self-expression.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry makes 'deliberate move' to form 'connection' with Royals?

Prince Harry makes 'deliberate move' to form 'connection' with Royals?
Cher gets honest about 'mean' Madonna after 'Celebration' tour clip

Cher gets honest about 'mean' Madonna after 'Celebration' tour clip
Taylor Swift keeps crushing Box Office with 'The Eras Tour' film

Taylor Swift keeps crushing Box Office with 'The Eras Tour' film
5 must-watch Korean thriller shows on Netflix

5 must-watch Korean thriller shows on Netflix

Elaine Devry's legacy lives on after her passing at 93

Elaine Devry's legacy lives on after her passing at 93
Bryn Christopher spills the beans on crafting 'Two of Us' with Louis Tomlinson

Bryn Christopher spills the beans on crafting 'Two of Us' with Louis Tomlinson
Katie Price's landlord dream for 'Mucky Mansion' hits renting roadblock

Katie Price's landlord dream for 'Mucky Mansion' hits renting roadblock
Blink-182 leaves 'All the Small Things' behind with iconic lineup

Blink-182 leaves 'All the Small Things' behind with iconic lineup
John Stamos exposes girlfriend Teri Copley's affair with Tony Danza

John Stamos exposes girlfriend Teri Copley's affair with Tony Danza
Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs game to back 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs game to back 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce
The Rock's birthday surprise takes a hilariously unexpected turn

The Rock's birthday surprise takes a hilariously unexpected turn
Jake Bloom's secret role in Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone friendship

Jake Bloom's secret role in Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone friendship