John Stamos exposes girlfriend Teri Copley's affair with Tony Danza

John Stamos has recently made a startling revelation regarding his girlfriend in the 80s, Teri Copley.



In his upcoming memoir titled If You Would Have Told Me, the actor-musician has revealed that he once caught a girlfriend of his cheating with Tony Danza.

According to Entertainment Weekly, an excerpt of the upcoming memoir obtained by the publication details the whole incident.

John claims that this goes down to the time in the mid-80s when he was madly in love and dating Teri Copley.

He alleges that after about a year in their relationship, Copley became dodgy, and he noticed that his girlfriend was changing.

John claims that when he was on tour performing different shows, he decided to swing by his girlfriend's house to see what was the issue.

To his heartbreak, the singer found out that Copley was cheating on him with actor Tony Danza as he found him naked on Teri's bed. He later called it quits with Teri.

John's book and its mind-boggling revelations have been overshadowed by Britney Spears's memoir. Both the books are scheduled for release on October 24, 2023.

Tony Danza and Teri Copley have not yet responded to the allegations made against them.