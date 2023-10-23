 
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
'Unsuitable' Wallis Simpson 'did Britain favour' after taking King Edward to France

Unsuitable Wallis Simpson did Britain favour after taking King Edward to France

Wallis Simpson has seemingly done Britain a favour by having Prince Andrew abdicate the throne.

Uncle to Queen Elizabeth II, Edward VIII, left his position as the monarch of the country for the love of Wallis Simpson.

While many people praise the former King’s life story, expert Marlene Koenig reveals Edward’s going away worked out best for everybody.

She told Express.co.uk: "As a young man, who toured the US and Canada Edward, known as David, of course, was very popular, but his sense of duty did not match the efforts from his younger brothers, especially the Duke of York, who married the right woman, had two young daughters.

"David was making no attempt to find a suitable bride to be his Princess of Wales and future Queen Consort."

She added: "Then he met Wallis Warfield Simpson. The issue for most was her marital status. She was on her second husband when she met David and that marriage also ended in divorce, with Ernest Sampson playing a role to make it look like he was unfaithful so she could get the divorce.

"It would’ve been difficult in the late 1930s for a divorced person to marry in the Anglican church. Edward wanted to marry a woman who was twice divorced.

"In hindsight, Wallis did Britain a favour. She was so unsuitable in the late 1930s to be Queen that Edward chose to abdicate to marry the woman he loved,” he noted.

