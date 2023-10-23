Princess Diana 'reincarnated' as 4 year old boy in shocking confession

Princess Diana has seemingly been reincarnated as a four-year-old, the child's father claims.

TV presenter David Campbell’s son, Billly, thinks he was Princess Diana in the last life- an account of which is mentioned by the host in a write up for Stellar Magazine.

"He started to refer to his two 'boys'," recalls David. "When asked what boys, our then three-year-old would say his 'sons'. Ok... strange, but sure, mate."

Mr Campbell adds: "To a Scottish friend of ours, he claimed when he was Princess Diana he used to go to a castle in that kilted wonderland. He described the castle as having 'unicorns on it' and was called Balmoral," the dad said. "The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland and there are unicorns on the walls, how does he know this???"

Speaking about his wife, he added: "Lisa showed him another photo of Diana.”

"'Billy said: 'There's me as a princess. Then one day the sirens came and I wasn't a princess anymore,” writes the presenter.