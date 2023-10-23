Angelina Jolie makes Brad Pitt insecure over key decision for daughter

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt once were a power couple in Hollywood. But gone those days instead, the pair has now engaged in ugly court battles over their children. While the latest spar was on daughter Vivienne.



It all started when The Tomb Raider star tapped the 15, to assist her mother in her producer gig of a musical adaption, The Outsiders.

“She isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” she continued.

Adding, “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

However, Brad saw a larger design of his estranged ex to drive Vivienne away from him, especially as the pair have battled over the custody of her and five other children for seven years.

An insider cognisant of the situation told Life & Style, “he thinks this is just another attempt by Angie to drive a wedge between him and his daughter.”

The source continued, “It’s no secret that Angie’s always trying to make sure the kids are Team Mom. She’s a master manipulator when it comes to the children taking sides.