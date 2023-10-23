Bianca Censori's true feelings exposed ahead of Kanye West's album release

Bianca Censori is reportedly gearing up to enjoy the royalties and the spotlight she will receive once her husband Kanye West drops his next album.



While reports suggested that the Yeezy designer married the controversial rapper, who now by Ye, to claim fame, a celebrity psychic has revealed her true feelings.

Speaking with The Mirror, celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman conducted an Tarot reading for Bianca to uncover her feelings about Kanye's presumed rise in fame with the album.

In the reading, Inbaal pulled the 8 of Disks card, which she interpreted as a symbol of hard work, tenacity, and investments.

The expert noted that it's intriguing that this card emerged in Bianca's Tarot cards, as the album in question is Kanye's project.

According to Inbaal, this focused and determined card indicates that Bianca is content with the idea of “reaping the rewards” of her husband's success.

She further said, "As Kanye becomes more famous and acclaimed, Bianca will be right there alongside him. The Disks cards represent finances, business, material success and good health.”

“This card means that Bianca is delighted with the good fortune that is about to come her way. She's in no way jealous," she added.