Taylor Swift spotted at Travis Kelce party after Chiefs victory

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift headed to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mansion to celebrate Chiefs win, according to Daily Mail.

The publication reported that the party was catered by a well-known barbecue food truck, according to the Daily Mail.

Kansas City defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-17, at Arrowhead Stadium as Swift took in yet another game featuring her rumored NFL boyfriend.



The couple were seen departing the stadium together holding hands before driving away in Kelce’s Rolls Royce — followed by Swift’s security team — and arriving a short time later at the tight end’s home.

The pair has avoided confirming whether they're dating but the singer's close friends suggests she is infatuated with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Kelce's relationship has marked a collision between two of the most powerful forces in American pop culture, with Swift in the middle of her "Eras Tour," and the National Football League.

A couple days before the party, Travis Kelce offered some tips on how fans can create costumes resembling himself and his rumoured girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for Halloween.



"The moustache is slowly starting to disappear but I tell you what man, that 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic for a little bit," he told reporters on Friday.



"I had it when I met Taylor for the first time, so I guess my ‘stache ... maybe a bracelet or something."

