 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift spotted at Travis Kelce party after Chiefs victory

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 23, 2023

Taylor Swift spotted at Travis Kelce party after Chiefs victory
Taylor Swift spotted at Travis Kelce party after Chiefs victory 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift headed to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mansion to celebrate Chiefs win, according to Daily Mail.

The publication reported that the party was catered by a well-known barbecue food truck, according to the Daily Mail.

Kansas City defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-17, at Arrowhead Stadium as Swift took in yet another game featuring her rumored NFL boyfriend.

The couple were seen departing the stadium together holding hands before driving away in Kelce’s Rolls Royce — followed by Swift’s security team — and arriving a short time later at the tight end’s home. 

The pair has avoided confirming whether they're dating but the singer's close friends suggests she is infatuated with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Kelce's relationship has marked a collision between two of the most powerful forces in American pop culture, with Swift in the middle of her "Eras Tour," and the National Football League.

A couple days before the party, Travis Kelce offered some tips on how fans can create costumes resembling himself and his rumoured girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for Halloween.

"The moustache is slowly starting to disappear but I tell you what man, that 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic for a little bit," he told reporters on Friday.

"I had it when I met Taylor for the first time, so I guess my ‘stache ... maybe a bracelet or something."

More From Entertainment:

Jay-Z remains silent year after being accused of copying former gangster photo

Jay-Z remains silent year after being accused of copying former gangster photo
Princess Eugenie using Hollywood connections to help Meghan and Harry?

Princess Eugenie using Hollywood connections to help Meghan and Harry?
Why Leonardo DiCaprio went for villainous role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ video

Why Leonardo DiCaprio went for villainous role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave Chiefs game hand-in-hand

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave Chiefs game hand-in-hand
Jennifer Lopez twisting her personality to sway Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez twisting her personality to sway Ben Affleck
Bianca Censori's true feelings exposed ahead of Kanye West's album release

Bianca Censori's true feelings exposed ahead of Kanye West's album release

Prince Harry thoughtfully planning next move to disconnect from Royal Family

Prince Harry thoughtfully planning next move to disconnect from Royal Family
Victoria Beckham rocks cream sating dress for fashion event in Miami

Victoria Beckham rocks cream sating dress for fashion event in Miami
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt ‘low blow’ strategy against royal family? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt ‘low blow’ strategy against royal family?
Kim Kardashian didn't feel ‘romantic connection’ to Kanye West during marriage

Kim Kardashian didn't feel ‘romantic connection’ to Kanye West during marriage
Meghan Markle will never let Prince William share screen time video

Meghan Markle will never let Prince William share screen time
Top 5 must watch Netflix thriller movies with mind bending plots

Top 5 must watch Netflix thriller movies with mind bending plots