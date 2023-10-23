 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio's movie fails to beat Taylor Swift's concert film at box office

Monday, October 23, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer "Killers of the Flower Moon" had an impressive debut but  Taylor Swift concert movie held on to the top spot in North American theaters this weekend.

According to reports, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," took in an estimated $31 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

That pushed the two-week domestic total for the film, which includes scenes from three of the pop superstar´s concerts, to $129.8 million. It is now the only concert film ever to top the box office for two straight weekends, Variety reported.

Meantime, Scorsese´s new film had a strong debut -- particularly given its three-and-a-half-hour runtime, its upcoming release on streamer Apple TV+, and the inability of stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio to promote it as the actors strike continues -- taking in $23 million.

"Reviews and audience scores are superb," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. With a slew of award nominations expected for the director and cast (also including Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone), "the picture is set up for a strong run," Gross added.

"Flower Moon" tells the true story of the murders of Native Americans in Oklahoma early in the last century by evildoers after their oil rights.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Saw X" ($3.6 million)

"The Creator" ($2.6 million)

"A Haunting in Venice" ($1.1 million)

"The Blind" ($1 million)

"The Nun II" ($887,000)

