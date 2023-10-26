Meghan Markle used Royal Family to 'get where she is today', says insider

Meghan Markle is living her life based on her fame earned from her association with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex has leveraged all of her business ventures due to her links with her husband's relatives and is now using a new talent management agency to expand her horizons.

An insider tells OK! Magazine: "Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client.

"There have been discussions had about pushing Meghan forward in her own light, but it’s clear that she’s only got to where she is today because of her association with Harry and the Royal Family."

The source added: "There will be no focus on acting or building Meghan’s career around becoming a movie star. Everyone knows that’s not the right path for a royal.

"She will be focusing more on charitable initiatives, speaking engagements, endorsements, and appearances. Think what the Royal Family does in England, but in the US and bigger," they note.