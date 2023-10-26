 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle used Royal Family to 'get where she is today', says insider

Meghan Markle has earned her success due to the royal family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Meghan Markle used Royal Family to get where she is today, says insider
Meghan Markle used Royal Family to 'get where she is today', says insider

Meghan Markle is living her life based on her fame earned from her association with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex has leveraged all of her business ventures due to her links with her husband's relatives and is now using a new talent management agency to expand her horizons.

An insider tells OK! Magazine: "Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client.

"There have been discussions had about pushing Meghan forward in her own light, but it’s clear that she’s only got to where she is today because of her association with Harry and the Royal Family."

The source added: "There will be no focus on acting or building Meghan’s career around becoming a movie star. Everyone knows that’s not the right path for a royal.

"She will be focusing more on charitable initiatives, speaking engagements, endorsements, and appearances. Think what the Royal Family does in England, but in the US and bigger," they note.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby
‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham
Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK
David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’

David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’
Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon

Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon
Julianne Moore reacts to Maine mass shootings

Julianne Moore reacts to Maine mass shootings

Prince Harry is planning an unofficial split from Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry is planning an unofficial split from Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift turns off comments to avoid questions about Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift turns off comments to avoid questions about Travis Kelce?