The daughter of Prince Andrew is behind an anti-slavery charity

Princess Eugenie furthers grandfather's agenda

Princess Eugenie on Wednesday shared a clip of Floodlight Season 2, a podcast produced by The Anti-Slavery Collective.

The daughter of Prince Andrew is the co-founder of the charity which aims to bring change-makers together to raise awareness for modern slavery.



The podcast looks to raise awareness of modern slavery and explore how people can help rid the world of "this global epidemic".

The clip featured Eugenie's talk with guest James Bartle from Outland Denim.

⁠The podcast featured a discussion on "how the products we buy are tied to modern slavery "

⁠"The denim brand that makes jeans differently and sets a new standard in fashion manufacturing.," said the caption accompanying a clip shared by Princess Eugenie on her Instagram stories.⁠⁠

Eugenie's grandfather, King Charles, gave his support to research that will examine the British monarchy's links to slavery after a newspaper report said a document showed a historical connection with a transatlantic slave trader.

The Guardian said in April that an archive document discovered by historian Brooke Newman showed that in 1689 King William III had been given 1,000 pounds of shares in the Royal African Company (RAC) which was involved in the transportation of thousands of slaves from Africa to the Americas.



