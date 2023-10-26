‘Stranger Things’ stars Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo reunite for coffee

‘Stranger Things’ co-stars Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo delighted a fan when they took photos with him

‘Stranger Things’ co-stars Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo delighted a fan when they took photos with him

Stranger Things co-stars Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo were seen enjoying a coffee outing together in New York.

The two actors, who have known each other for six years through their work on Stranger Things, headed to a coffee shop in the West Village for a friendly meetup.

Sadie, 21, was dressed casually in a baggy denim button-up, blue sweats, a gray tee, and boots, while Gaten, also 21, wore brown cargo bottoms, a blue polo shirt, and a baseball cap. They were seen entering the cafe and having a sit-down catch-up.

Both Sadie and Gaten are set to reprise their roles as Max Mayfield and Dustin Henderson, respectively, in the final season (season five) of Stranger Things.

The release date of the new season is unknown due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which has halted production.

As for their personal life, Gaten is currently in a relationship with actress Lizzy Yu, and the couple celebrated their fifth anniversary in March 2023.

On the other hand, Sadie's relationship status is unknown, as she keeps her private life to herself. Although she was previously linked to her Stranger Things co-star Caleb McLaughlin, they are just friends.