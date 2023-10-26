Ryan Reynolds and his brother Terry had an unexpected encounter in the bustling streets of New York City

Ryan Reynolds runs into 'brother' out of 8.5 million people in NYC

Ryan Reynolds and his brother Terry found themselves sharing an unexpected reunion amidst the bustling streets of New York City.

The 47-year-old actor, known for his roles in blockbuster movies like Deadpool and The Proposal, took to Instagram to share the remarkable encounter.

Both Ryan and Terry had been going about their individual activities in the city when they noticed each other in a remarkable coincidence. What's even more uncanny is that they were both sporting baseball caps representing Wrexham FC, the Welsh professional soccer club co-owned by Ryan Reynolds.

"I’m not sure what the odds are of running into your own brother while doing separate things in NY for the day. 8.5 million people, and we practically collided," Terry humorously mused in his Instagram post, accompanied by a selfie of the reunited brothers.

Ryan, known for his wit and humor, also expressed his astonishment on his Instagram Story, stating, "8.5 million people in NYC. Ran smack into my brother out of nowhere."

The Reynolds brothers, who also have siblings named Patrick and Jeff, reminisced about their shared childhood. Their father, James, who had a career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, passed away from Parkinson's disease in 2015.

Terry previously made an appearance on Ryan's documentary series, Welcome to Wrexham, which follows the actor's co-ownership of Wrexham FC alongside Rob McElhenney.