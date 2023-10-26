 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Mason Hughes

Britney Spears' memoir unveils Madonna's mentorship

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker always had a positive effect on Britney Spears

Mason Hughes

Britney Spears' memoir unveils Madonna's mentorship

Britney Spears has made some startling revelations regarding several superstars in her recently released memoir, The Woman In Me.

She also mentioned her interactions with the Queen of Pop, Madonna, saying, "I and Madonna always greeted as friends after running into each other all over the world."

Britney has nothing but praise for the now-65-year-old songstress as she stated that the latter even played the role of a mentor in her life after her breakup with Justin Timberlake.

According to People Magazine, the 41-year-old Toxic hitmaker writes in her book, "Madonna's supreme confidence helped me see a lot about my situation with fresh eyes. I think she had some intuitive sense of what I was going through."

She continued, "Madonna tried to mentor me when I was a little confused about my life and needed some guidance."

Britney added, "The Material Girl hitmaker always had a positive effect on me. She modelled a type of strength that I needed to see."

Britney and Madonna, the iconic duo, also performed together at the 2003 MTV VMAs, where they were also spotted locking lips. 

They then went on to collaborate on Britney's album Me Against the Music, released in 2003, which was declared a master class in pop music by the Baby One More Time singer. 

