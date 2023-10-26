 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Thursday, October 26, 2023

Meghan Markle to target father with memoir, not royals: 'Cut him off'

Meghan Markle will go easy on the Royal Family if she decides to pen a memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is tipped to write her life story into a book, will not spill explosive details about her royal life, like she has done in the past.

PR expert Mayah Riyaz tells The Mirror: "I would expect the news of a rumoured memoir may well come as a concern for the Royal Family and their PR team."

She adds: "I don't think it will be explosive in the way we may think it will be. Harry and Meghan have both said they are not going to be speaking about the Royal Family. They feel they have said what they needed to in the Oprah interview and the Netflix docu-series.

Speaking about what could the Duchess add in her account, Mayah shares: “Meghan had a life and career before going into the Royal Family. If it is true she is writing a memoir, then it will include details about her early career and life.”

"As it'll be a memoir, it's expected she will speak about the relationship with her father whilst growing up as well as how this has changed recently. We will get an insight into how she feels about the multiple press interviews he has done and her decision to cut him off,” Mayah concludes.

