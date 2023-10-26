An amount of $96k has already been collected within a week, whereas the goal set by his wife is $300k

Erik Jensen's health crisis: Wife launches 'GoFundMe' amid cancer diagnosis

Erik Jensen's wife, Jessica Blank, has recently revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

She has also set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover the rising costs of medical bills.

According to TMZ, Erik's wife has stated that The Walking Dead star has been diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.

She hailed her husband for being strong and resilient. She detailed the medical condition, stating that cancer had metastasized to the actor's liver but there was also hope as doctors believed that the tumor could shrink with two very major surgeries.

Erik's, best known for his role in The Walking Dead, latest health woe comes after he survived a brain aneurysm just one and a half years ago.

The actor's wife has also lamented the SAG-AFTRA strike shutting down Hollywood. She also mentions the financial difficulty of countless actors due to the lack of streaming residuals over the years.

His fans did not hold back from helping their favourite star as it has been reported that an amount of $96k has already been collected within a week, whereas the goal set by his wife is $300k.



