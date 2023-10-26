 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Erik Jensen's health crisis: Wife launches 'GoFundMe' amid cancer diagnosis

An amount of $96k has already been collected within a week, whereas the goal set by his wife is $300k

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Erik Jensens health crisis: Wife launches GoFundMe amid cancer diagnosis
Erik Jensen's health crisis: Wife launches 'GoFundMe' amid cancer diagnosis

Erik Jensen's wife, Jessica Blank, has recently revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. 

She has also set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover the rising costs of medical bills.

According to TMZ, Erik's wife has stated that The Walking Dead star has been diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.

She hailed her husband for being strong and resilient. She detailed the medical condition, stating that cancer had metastasized to the actor's liver but there was also hope as doctors believed that the tumor could shrink with two very major surgeries.

Erik's, best known for his role in The Walking Dead, latest health woe comes after he survived a brain aneurysm just one and a half years ago.

The actor's wife has also lamented the SAG-AFTRA strike shutting down Hollywood. She also mentions the financial difficulty of countless actors due to the lack of streaming residuals over the years.

His fans did not hold back from helping their favourite star as it has been reported that an amount of $96k has already been collected within a week, whereas the goal set by his wife is $300k. 


More From Entertainment:

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby
‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham
Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK
David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’

David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’
Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon

Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon
Julianne Moore reacts to Maine mass shootings

Julianne Moore reacts to Maine mass shootings