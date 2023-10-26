 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Kayla Nicole explains unfollowing Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews

Kayla is still in contact with all three of her friends Patrick, Brittany, and Travis

Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, has recently cleared the air regarding her relationship with longtime friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

The on-air sports journalist unfollowed her friends on Instagram last month but didn't expect to make headlines.

Kayla has now stated she still has a deep love for her friends but unfollowed them to protect herself amidst the NFL star's new budding romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

According to People magazine, She said, "I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people," adding that she had communicated with Patrick and Brittany to convey her decision.

Kayla and Brittany became friends during the sports journalist's five-year romance with Travis Kelce's Kansas City teammate, Patrick.

Earlier, it was speculated that Brittany's friendship with Travis's new romance, Taylor, has troubled Kayla, but she brushes these speculations off saying, "That's not the case. I am still in contact with all three of them, Patrick, Brittany, and Travis."

She went on to explain that many people think that if someone broke up a year ago, they would go completely dead and black and wouldn't speak with each other.

Kayla added, "That's not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved."

Kayla concluded by saying that she wanted to protect herself in public because things were happening so quickly, and she was looking to move on with her life.

