Prince Harry gives up plan of writing second memoir for Charles, William

Prince Harry says he could permanently damage relationship with King Charles, Prince William with second memoir

Prince Harry seems to have a soft corner for his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, despite lashing out at them in his memoir Spare.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had enough material to pen a sequel of his autobiography, however, he gave up the idea for the sake of Charles and William.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Harry revealed that he edited out some parts from the memoir as they had the potential of permanently damaging his relationship with Charles and William.

“It could have been two books, put it that way,” Harry spoke of the possibility of Spare part two. “And the hard bit was taking things out.”

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know,” he added.

Harry continued, “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

Despite not including the stuff about his brother and father, Harry still managed to make them angry with his memoir by spilling their secrets.

“Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light,” royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

“No one's going to forget anytime soon the stories of them coming to physical blows, and William allegedly shoving Prince Harry, forcing him onto the ground where he landed onto a dog bowl.”