Kim Kardashian recalls disastrous plan to take Karl Lagerfeld's cat to Met Gala

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted to make an entry with Karl Lagerfeld's cat at 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian tried to take late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette to the Met Gala secretly, however, her plans took a disastrous turn.



During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim reminisced about the feisty feline's less-than-welcoming reception when she tried to take her as her date to the mega event.

"I am going to the Met with Karl Lagerfeld's cat as my date, and I'm so excited," the reality TV megastar star revealed during the episode.

She added, "Since I'm here on this soccer trip, I figured it might be the perfect place to come meet Choupette."

Upon their introduction, things didn't go quite as smoothly as Kim had hoped. Choupette's agent, Lucas Berullier, and caregiver, Françoise Caçote, facilitated the meeting.

As Kim gently petted the Birman cat, Choupette reacted with hisses and turned her head away, clearly not impressed.

However, The Kardashians star still attempted to win over the cat. "What a beautiful cat," she said while patting Choupette but she continued to hiss and maintain her distance.

Kim jokingly remarked, "Oh, it's OK, I act like that sometimes too." However, it became apparent that Choupette's fiery temperament and aversion to Kim's advances were more than just playful banter.

Choupette's agent eventually admitted, "She's not the biggest cuddler." Kim's efforts to befriend the cat were met with repeated hisses and reluctance.

After realizing that she would not be able to take Choupette to the event, Kim made a swift decision to change her plans.

"So I'm getting a little bit nervous, and I think I just fully wanna pivot," Kim admitted. "I think I realized really quickly that, Choupette, we're not a match, so I'm not bringing her to the Met."