Prince Harry growing closer to Meghan Markle’s mom amid rift with King Charles

Prince Harry has grown further away from his father King Charles and closer to his wife Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland.

According to a recent report, Harry’s relationship with Doria is going from “strength to strength,” while his distance from his own father has continued to grow.

A report published by Hello Magazine revealed that Harry and Doria have spent summer breaks and anniversaries together, which Charles could not be a part of.

Speaking of his mother-in-law, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said, “Her mum's amazing,” while Doria gushed over him after their first meeting, saying she instantly knew he was “the one” for Meghan.

“He was 6’1, a handsome man with red hair, really great manners. He was just really nice. And they looked really happy together. Yeah, like he was the one,” Doria said.

Commenting on their relationship, Royal correspondent Omid Scobie said, “Doria is said to enjoy a close relationship with Harry and continues to be a pillar of strength for Meghan.”

As for his bond with Charles, it was very clear where their relationship stands when Harry rejected his invitation to join him at Balmoral at Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary.

Meanwhile Doria is not only an important part of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Iife, she is also close to their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.