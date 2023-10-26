 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'The Woman in Me' gains double Britney Spears earnings

Britney Spears gets a major slice of the pie from 'The Woman in Me' profit

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Woman in Me gains double Britney Spears earnings
'The Woman in Me' gains double Britney Spears earnings

The Woman in Me is set to become a windfall for Britney Spears as the bombshell memoir has already emptied from some shelves. Not to mention, she is entitled to get a hefty share of 25% of the net profits.

Insiders close to the situation told TMZ that the $12.5 million advance of the Toxic hitmaker is said to be offset by the agreed percentage.

Meanwhile, the explosive book is selling like hotcakes; more than 400,000 copies have been sold.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy winner acknowledged the heart-pouring love from fans to her autobiography on the debut.

Thrilled over to become the "highest selling celebrity memoir in history," she shared the book's cover that reads, "My story. On my terms. At last."

Britney captioned, "It's happening!!! My book is the highest-selling celebrity memoir in history, and it's only day 1 !!! Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive!! Love you all!!"

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby