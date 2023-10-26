'The Woman in Me' gains double Britney Spears earnings

Britney Spears gets a major slice of the pie from 'The Woman in Me' profit

The Woman in Me is set to become a windfall for Britney Spears as the bombshell memoir has already emptied from some shelves. Not to mention, she is entitled to get a hefty share of 25% of the net profits.



Insiders close to the situation told TMZ that the $12.5 million advance of the Toxic hitmaker is said to be offset by the agreed percentage.

Meanwhile, the explosive book is selling like hotcakes; more than 400,000 copies have been sold.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy winner acknowledged the heart-pouring love from fans to her autobiography on the debut.

Thrilled over to become the "highest selling celebrity memoir in history," she shared the book's cover that reads, "My story. On my terms. At last."

Britney captioned, "It's happening!!! My book is the highest-selling celebrity memoir in history, and it's only day 1 !!! Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive!! Love you all!!"