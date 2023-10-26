Britney Spears was not ready to write the book at first, but her close friend helped him

Who pushed Britney Spears to write ‘The Woman in Me’ memoir?

Britney Spears had no wish to write a memoir. But her manager and close friend Cade Hudson convinced her to pen one.



The Toxic hitmaker had a rough past, ugly breakups, terminated pregnancies, and an infamous conservatorship.

Revisiting these heart-wrenching experiences may have discouraged the Grammy winner from writing a tell-all book.

However, the pop star’s manager persuaded the 41-year-old to tell her version to the world— and she did.

Cade even gets a nod in the book’s acknowledgment, which has sold over 400,000 copies so far.



Meanwhile, for the audiobook, Michelle Williams will lend her voice instead, Britney, who will only read the intro.



Sharing the cause of reading only the intro, the Toxic Pony told People, “This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it."



“Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”