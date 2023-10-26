 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Britney Spears fans left guessing about mystery man seen in her latest photo

The photo shows a shadow of a man behind the pop singer

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Britney Spears fans left guessing about mystery man seen in her latest photo
Britney Spears fans left guessing about mystery man seen in her latest photo

Britney Spears on Thursday left her fans guessing about the identity of a man seen in her latest picture for which she stripped down to nothing.

She also turned down the comments section of her Instagram post which has been liked by thousands of people within minutes.

The singer, who recently released her book "The Woman In Me", also did not write a caption for her photo.

The picture and the shadow of a man seen in it suggest that the photo was taken by the unknown man standing behind Britney Spears.

Britney Spears fans left guessing about mystery man seen in her latest photo

Spears recently parted ways from her former husband Sam Asghari after four months of marriage.

She is not known to have been dating anyone since her divorce.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67