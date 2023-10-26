The photo shows a shadow of a man behind the pop singer

Britney Spears fans left guessing about mystery man seen in her latest photo

Britney Spears on Thursday left her fans guessing about the identity of a man seen in her latest picture for which she stripped down to nothing.

She also turned down the comments section of her Instagram post which has been liked by thousands of people within minutes.

The singer, who recently released her book "The Woman In Me", also did not write a caption for her photo.

The picture and the shadow of a man seen in it suggest that the photo was taken by the unknown man standing behind Britney Spears.

Spears recently parted ways from her former husband Sam Asghari after four months of marriage.

She is not known to have been dating anyone since her divorce.