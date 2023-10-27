Billie Eilish and Finneas praise their mother Maggie Baird's efforts at the fundraiser for Support+Feed

Billie Eilish gushes over mom Maggie: 'Aspire to be more like you'

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, known for their chart-topping music, recently set aside their musical pursuits to celebrate a different kind of achievement: their mother Maggie Baird's philanthropic efforts.

The siblings came together to support Support+Feed, a nonprofit organization founded by Baird three years ago, dedicated to addressing climate change and food security.

The organization held its first annual fundraiser in Los Angeles, and the evening was filled with heartfelt speeches, recognition, and performances.

Amid the evening's festivities, the Grammy-winning sensation, Billie Eilish, took the stage to express her admiration for her mother. "I’m so in awe of my mother and I every day aspire to be more like you. This is such an incredible thing that you have done… I’m so impressed by you," she declared, acknowledging the remarkable work her mother has undertaken in the service of others.

Her brother Finneas also spoke, playfully recounting how they "made a bunch of music in our bedroom" and then, with their success, helped their mother start Support+Feed.

"Our mom, in many ways, is our North Star and moral compass across the board in our lives," he noted, emphasizing the role their mother plays as an inspiration in their lives.

Maggie Baird, who earlier in the evening presented an inspiration award to Janelle Monáe, attributed much of the organization's success to her children, acknowledging that they have played a significant role in funding and promoting Support+Feed.

The night marked a significant milestone for Support+Feed, as they celebrated their first annual fundraiser with a star-studded guest list and live performances, reinforcing the vital mission of the organization to tackle climate change and food security.