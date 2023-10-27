She blamed the rapper's romance with Kylie Jenner and stated that her relationship with Tyga had run its course

Blac Chyna explains Kardashian's role in Tyga split

Blac Chyna and The Kardashians have some beef between them as the model has blamed the Kardashian family for her split with rapper Tyga.



The 35-year-old model has recently expressed her candid thoughts regarding her breakup with the Rack City rapper.

According to The Blast, Blac stated, "Tyge was extremely sweet and really charming. He made the first move, and we stayed together for three years."

The model was asked about her opinion on why the couple decided to split. She blamed the rapper's romance with Kylie Jenner and stated that her relationship with Tyga had run its course, and then Kylie came into the picture.

Blac and Tyga share a kid named King Cairo, and they have been entangled in a legal battle since their separation for the custody of their kid.

She appeared in an interview with The Viall Files podcast and revealed, "It’s like, nobody’s seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody."

The model continued, "Kim and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé, and then I got attacked. And it’s like, how does that work? But it was kind of crazy."

Blac has moved on since her split as she started dating Kylie's brother, Rob Kardashian, and explained her relationship as, "We just fell in love, and we had a dream."