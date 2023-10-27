 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Blac Chyna explains Kardashian's role in Tyga split

She blamed the rapper's romance with Kylie Jenner and stated that her relationship with Tyga had run its course

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, October 27, 2023

Blac Chyna explains Kardashian's role in Tyga split

Blac Chyna and The Kardashians have some beef between them as the model has blamed the Kardashian family for her split with rapper Tyga.

The 35-year-old model has recently expressed her candid thoughts regarding her breakup with the Rack City rapper.

According to The Blast, Blac stated, "Tyge was extremely sweet and really charming. He made the first move, and we stayed together for three years."

The model was asked about her opinion on why the couple decided to split. She blamed the rapper's romance with Kylie Jenner and stated that her relationship with Tyga had run its course, and then Kylie came into the picture.

Blac and Tyga share a kid named King Cairo, and they have been entangled in a legal battle since their separation for the custody of their kid.

She appeared in an interview with The Viall Files podcast and revealed, "It’s like, nobody’s seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody."

The model continued, "Kim and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé, and then I got attacked. And it’s like, how does that work? But it was kind of crazy."

Blac has moved on since her split as she started dating Kylie's brother, Rob Kardashian, and explained her relationship as, "We just fell in love, and we had a dream." 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67