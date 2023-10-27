 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker's new puppy creates baby buzz

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's new puppy, Moody, creates confusion among fans

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, October 27, 2023

Charli DAmelio, Landon Barkers new puppy creates baby buzz
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker's new puppy creates baby buzz

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker have found themselves at the center of a social media storm thanks to their adorable new addition, but it's not what you might expect. 

The celebrity couple recently adopted a "big mutt" named Moody from a shelter in Nashville, and the arrival of their furry friend has caused quite a stir. Fans and followers, it seems, mistook Moody for a real baby.

During a recent interview in front of a live audience, the couple was asked about their new "baby." Charli's older sister, Dixie D'Amelio, revealed that after the interview, multiple people texted her asking about the new baby.

It was only then that the couple realized the misunderstanding and had a good laugh about it. Charli even met a fan who admitted to briefly thinking she was pregnant.

Moody, the new addition to Charli and Landon's family, is a "big mutt" of 19 different breeds, including pit bull, husky, and golden retriever. The couple adopted Moody, and they have been inseparable since.

Charli and Landon have been making headlines not only for their adorable pup but also for their public displays of affection and their tattoo tributes to each other. Landon even got a tattoo of Charli's eye, following in the footsteps of his father, Travis Barker, who has a tattoo of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The couple's sense of humor and their growing love for Moody, despite the initial mix-up, are capturing the hearts of their fans and followers across social media.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67