Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker's new puppy creates baby buzz

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker have found themselves at the center of a social media storm thanks to their adorable new addition, but it's not what you might expect.

The celebrity couple recently adopted a "big mutt" named Moody from a shelter in Nashville, and the arrival of their furry friend has caused quite a stir. Fans and followers, it seems, mistook Moody for a real baby.

During a recent interview in front of a live audience, the couple was asked about their new "baby." Charli's older sister, Dixie D'Amelio, revealed that after the interview, multiple people texted her asking about the new baby.

It was only then that the couple realized the misunderstanding and had a good laugh about it. Charli even met a fan who admitted to briefly thinking she was pregnant.

Moody, the new addition to Charli and Landon's family, is a "big mutt" of 19 different breeds, including pit bull, husky, and golden retriever. The couple adopted Moody, and they have been inseparable since.

Charli and Landon have been making headlines not only for their adorable pup but also for their public displays of affection and their tattoo tributes to each other. Landon even got a tattoo of Charli's eye, following in the footsteps of his father, Travis Barker, who has a tattoo of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The couple's sense of humor and their growing love for Moody, despite the initial mix-up, are capturing the hearts of their fans and followers across social media.