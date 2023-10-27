 
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Simon Cowell joins new venture to help content creators take their careers ahead

Simon Cowell has joined forces with a new emerging online streaming platform to help content creators in making their mark and earn some money.

The platform, Lounges.tv, is designed to showcase exclusive content from up-and-coming content creators, offering them a fresh opportunity to gain recognition and accelerate their financial success.

The music mogul, who has discovered some of the music industry's biggest names, from One Direction to Camila Cabello, will help the content creators amplify their voices and take their careers to the next level with the new venture.

Cowell expressed his excitement for the venture, stating, "I am proud to be involved with and to support Lounges.tv," as per Daily Mail.

He added, "You never know where the next great talent will emerge from, and I truly believe that creating as many opportunities as possible for talent to be discovered and build their own fan bases is beneficial for everyone."

Highlighting the platform's unique attributes, he continued, "The artists and the audience, rightly, are making 100% of the decisions, and Lounges.tv is giving talent another new type of platform to promote themselves."

"I was really interested to learn that on Lounges.tv, creators get paid within 24 hours, and I thought that was a really good idea and hopefully will make a difference."

