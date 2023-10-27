 
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is planning an unofficial split from Meghan Markle

The Spare’s possibility of a complete and unofficial split has taken the internet by storm

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 27, 2023

File Footage

Relationship expert Louella Alderson issued this insight into the couple’s potential shift.

She started the entire converastion off by referencing the possible option of an unofficial split.

All these claims come amid reports that, “Harry and Meghan make a lucrative team, and their joint ventures have the potential to continue bringing in substantial income for their family.”

However, Ms Alderson is of the opinion that “while they have their individual endeavors, their partnership has proven to be beneficial for both of them professionally too.”

She told The Mirror, “If they were to split, it could potentially impact their careers, especially as a couple who have brands built on their relationship.”

So the chances of it being ‘unofficial’ could prove better, brand wise.

This would also help mitigate the damage compared to news of a divorce which would wreak havoc.

A similar avenue has also been utilized by many Hollywood A-listers, particularly for Jada Pinkett and Will Smith.

According to Ms Alderson, “it's common for celebrities to maintain a united front in the public eye, as we have seen recently with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith and Meryl Streep and Don Gummer.”

“They may choose to present themselves as a strong and happy couple, even if they've actually been living separate lives for years.”

“This is typically to avoid the inevitable media attention and speculation and to protect their image and brand.”

