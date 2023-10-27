 
Friday, October 27, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan accused of breaking 'Sandringham agreement'

The Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey he was financially cut off by the royal family

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, October 27, 2023

The palace warned Prince Harry several times he was breaking the terms of the Sandringham agreement connected to his funding, according to a UK broadcaster.

Sandringham Summit, which took place, on January 10 2020 was attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Prince William, and Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex was not in attendance.

Harry has spoken about the summit in his Netflix documentary and later in his book "Spare".

In a tell-all interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry said, “They cut me off”.

According to ITV News, Prince Harry was cut off financially after he refused to remove the name of a palace aide from legal action against The Sun.

If the British media report is to be believed the royal family had an agreement with Harry which he allegedly broke.

Oprah Winfrey has also been criticized for not asking Harry whether he broke the agreement or there was a confrontation over the terms of the agreement.

