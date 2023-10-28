 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Experts feel the Duchess’ rumored plans for ‘The Kardashians’ would be ‘demeaning for someone of her affiliation

Royal experts have issued a plea to the Duchess of Sussex, urging her to reconsider this rumored bid for a cameo in The Kardashians.

Insights into all of this have been shared by royal commentator and body language expert Jennie Bond.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Ms Bond is of the opinion that any consideration for The Kardashians, and a cameo would be utterly ‘demeaning’ to Meghan Markle, as well as the people associated with her, namely Buckingham Palace.

Ms Bond was even quoted saying, “They seem to have cut all ties with the royal family — except for Princess Eugenie — so it seems inevitable that they will now embrace lives as La La land celebs.”

But regardless, “personally, I think it would be ludicrous and rather demeaning to appear in The Kardashians,” she also went as far as to add.

“I think they are better than that,” Ms Bond also said before signing off. 

